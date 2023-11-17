Fans react to Tyla’s ‘Water’ remix with Travis Scott

South African born international superstar Tyla has finally released her much-anticipated “Water” remix featuring American rapper Travis Scott. The songstress has been teasing the remix for a while now but it was finally released on Friday, November 17. And her fans - affectionately known as “the Tygers,” had mixed reaction to the song.

Scores took to social media to express their opinion of the remixed summer anthem. Some believed that the remix of the hit, which has taken the world by storm, was not needed while others said that Scott’s verse on the song elevated the track to a new level. Tyla taps Travis Scott for the remix of "Water"pic.twitter.com/KW7GOCfk6z — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 17, 2023 @Bubble_minakie wrote: “Unnecessary but not as bad as I thought.”

Unnecessary but not as bad as I thought. — Arsenal’s bunny. (@Bubble_minakie) November 17, 2023 @JAYsPRINTs1 posted: “Nobody asked for this.” nobody asked for this — ᴊᴀʏ (@JAYsPRINTs1) November 17, 2023 @MUNCHRIH said: “we could’ve just gotten someone who can actually sing instead of this auto tuned mess.” @MorokaTshego added: “The remix sounds too good. I honestly didn’t know what to expect when it was announced, but Travis Scott really did his thing.”

The remix sounds too good. I honestly didn’t know what to expect when it was announced, but Travis Scott really did his thing. — Teigh🦄 (@MorokaTshego) November 17, 2023 While the verdict is still out on how the “Water” remix will perform, the original version managed to secure a spot at 18 on the Billboard Hot 100. And by around midday on Friday, the remix reached more than 40K views after being released for just a few hours. Meanwhile, the popstar - whose real name Tyla Laura Seethal - was last weekend nominated for a Grammy award.