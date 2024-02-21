Malik Yoba set to host a masterclass at the upcoming Joburg Film Festival

The countdown to the Joburg Film Festival has begun. This year aims to be a movie-filled edition with learning opportunities from some of Hollywood’s best teachers.

Set to attend the sixth annual event is the multi-award-winning actor, musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Malik Yoba, along with world-renowned producer and director, Melanie Nicole Clark. Yoba is popularly known for his roles in movies and TV series such as “Betty & Coretta”, “Why Did I Get Married” part one and two, and most recently, “New York Undercover”, while Clark has worked with the likes of award-winning actresses Tiffany Haddish and Viola Davis, to name a few. The festival is set to take place from February 26 to March 3 at Theatre on the Square in Sandton and will feature a diverse range of films from around the world, promising to be an “unforgettable cinematic experience for attendees”.

In a statement sent to the media, it said that the versatile performer will be hosting a masterclass focused on youth development “With a career spanning over three decades, Yoba has solidified his place as one of the most talented and respected actors in the industry. His presence at the Joburg Film Fest is sure to generate excitement among film enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. “Malik has an unwavering dedication to nurture and empower young talents in the industry. And with this ongoing commitment to build young people, he will be hosting a masterclass focused on youth development at the Joburg Film Festival this month.”

His masterclass promises to be an enlightening and inspirational experience for aspiring film-makers. “By sharing his knowledge, expertise, and insights gained from years of experience, Malik aims to equip the next generation with the tools and guidance needed to thrive in the ever-evolving world of cinema,” continued the statement. In addition to the masterclass, he will be doing other youth-focused outreach activities, including conversations, while in the country.

Joburg Film Festival executive director and founder Tim Mangwedi said: “His (Yoba’s) immense talent and dedication to his craft have made him a beloved figure in the world of entertainment globally, and we are honoured to have him join us for the festival this year.” Meanwhile, Clark, who has produced movies such as “Mystery Girl” and “Cottonmouth”, will be sharing her insights on the TV and film industry during the programme. This year’s festival has lined up a variety of comedy, drama, history, crime and sports films as well as documentaries.