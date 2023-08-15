Tiffany Haddish's docu-series aims to break down biases about homelessness and love

Known for her candid humour and authentic personality, 43-year-old actress Tiffany Haddish is taking on an ambitious docu-series project that aims to spotlight an unconventional aspect of relationships. The untitled docu-series is set to highlight perspective on love and homelessness. According to reports it will delve into the lives of successful women who have found love while navigating the challenges of homelessness.

Haddish never shies away from her truth and shares her fair share of challenges, including periods of homelessness and a stint in foster care. These personal experiences gave her a deep reserve of empathy and insight. Drawing from her own journey, she has come to learn how strong people can be when they face challenges. Haddish hopes to deconstruct prejudiced notions and encourage understanding of our shared humanity. Back in 2019, the actress shared a picture on Instagram, which was a throwback Thursday picture of herself performing a stand-up gig.

"I look at this picture and want to cry tears of joy for this girl," she captioned the image. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) "I remember that night. She was homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt," she wrote. "I promised her if she kept faith in God and Herself, We will get to a place where we will be Housed, Over Fed, Less Hurt and Fear Free,“ she further wrote.

At the heart of this endeavour is a simple yet powerful message: "Everyone deserves to be loved, no matter their situation." Haddish's docu-series seeks to challenge the stigma surrounding homelessness and relationships, encouraging viewers to open their hearts and minds to the diverse forms that love can take. By showcasing successful women who have found love with homeless men, the series will humanize these relationships and amplify the voices that are often overlooked.