WATCH: Why Pearl Thusi chose to visit Zimbabwe

South African actress and TV host Pearl Thusi recently shared with her 4.9 million fans the reason why she visited one of continent’s top destinations, Zimbabwe. Taking to her Instagram account, Thusi shared breathtaking visuals of her recent trip which included the majestic Zambezi River.

“The reason I came to Zimbabwe. To show the world how beautiful it is,” Thusi captioned her post. “Come to Zimbabwe and experience its magic. Experience the power in Zimbabwe and spread the word.” The “Queen Sono” star went on to thank the people of Zimbabwe for their hospitality and kindness.

"Thank you so much for the invitation and I can't wait to return and change the narrative of what Africa looks like to the entire world. I'm so proud to be an African. "One more African nation ticked off the list! Can't wait to see who's next! Thank you for your incredible hospitality, Zimbabwe!" In another post she shared: " What a beautiful country and even more incredible people here in Zimbabwe."

Zimbabwe is known for its stunning natural beauty, and the Zambezi River is one of its most iconic features. The Zambezi River flows along several countries in southern Africa and is home to the breathtaking Victoria Falls, one of the world's largest and most famous waterfalls. The river's majestic presence, along with the diverse landscapes and wildlife found in Zimbabwe, contributes to its reputation as a destination of beauty and majesty.

Here are some reasons to visit Zimbabwe. Victoria Falls: It has one of the most iconic natural wonders of the world. The breathtaking waterfall spans the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia. The sheer magnitude and power of the falls are awe-inspiring, making it a must-see for any traveller. Great Zimbabwe: This ancient city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and an architectural marvel. It was once the capital of the Kingdom of Zimbabwe and is known for its impressive stone ruins, which provide insight into the country's history and culture.

Safari Adventures: Zimbabwe offers fantastic opportunities for wildlife viewing in its national parks and game reserves. Hwange National Park is one of the largest in Africa and home to a diverse range of animals, including including the Big 5. Mana Pools National Park: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Mana Pools is known for its beautiful landscapes, including floodplains, forests, and the Zambezi River. It's a prime location for canoeing, walking safaris, and experiencing wildlife up close. Rich Cultural Heritage: Zimbabwe's culture is a blend of various ethnic groups, and you can experience this diversity through traditional music, dance, art and crafts. Local markets offer a chance to interact with artisans and purchase unique souvenirs.

Adventure Activities: For adrenaline junkies, Zimbabwe offers activities such as bungee jumping from the Victoria Falls Bridge, white-water rafting in the Zambezi River and zip-lining over the Batoka Gorge. Matobo Hills: These ancient granite hills are not only visually striking but also hold spiritual significance for the local people. Visitors can explore the hills, view ancient rock art and even track rhinos on foot. Lake Kariba: One of the largest man-made lakes in the world, Lake Kariba offers opportunities for fishing, boating, and relaxing by the water. The surrounding scenery is stunning, with wildlife and birdlife adding to the experience.