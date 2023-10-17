Manaka Ranaka calls for support in upcoming boxing match against Zodwa Wabantu

Actress Manaka Ranaka and media personalty Zodwa Wabantu are set to take each other on in a boxing match scheduled for October 22 in Mpumalanga. The duo have been hyping up fans in the past few days in a bid to gain traction before the big day.
But their efforts in trying to one up one another on social media has become comedic.
Ranaka recently posted a response a video of Wabantu’s on Instagram. In the latter celebrities video, Wabantu was seen in her famous G-string undies and a bra, with long socks and sneakers.
She told her followers that she would be wearing her famous G-string for the match against Ranaka and told Ranaka that she might end up in the G-string after the match.
Ranaka clapped back and said she was not afraid of the exotic dancer and called on Instagram followers to back her.
She wrote: “One thing I want know Grammers.... Who are you going with...? Are you #TeamManaka or #TeamZodwa”
Followers have found the duo’s efforts hilarious and responded with:
therealsimbulelemuleka wrote: “I can't wait for the fight😂you are both hilarious 😭.”
paulandelwa wrote: “I’ve cancelled all my activities for that day.”
dearthandie wrote: “Sport Bet get in these I wanna see something.”
madimetjashadung wrote: “I love both of you and i don't know who to stand with so pls don't kill each other 👏❤️🙌.”
charlee_hustle_ wrote: “TEAM @zodwalibram ALL THE WAY! 🙌She will leave you with generational scars 😂.”
_slimdope wrote: “Team Manaka the whole time 🔥🔥.”
The two will go head-to-head in the ring at the celebrity boxing match at Ridge Casino, eMalahleni, in Mpumalanga, on October 22, as part of the Rise of Women in Boxing tournament.
Tickets range from R100 to R1000 via Computicket.