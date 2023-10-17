Manaka Ranaka calls for support in upcoming boxing match against Zodwa Wabantu

Actress Manaka Ranaka and media personalty Zodwa Wabantu are set to take each other on in a boxing match scheduled for October 22 in Mpumalanga. The duo have been hyping up fans in the past few days in a bid to gain traction before the big day. But their efforts in trying to one up one another on social media has become comedic.

Ranaka recently posted a response a video of Wabantu’s on Instagram. In the latter celebrities video, Wabantu was seen in her famous G-string undies and a bra, with long socks and sneakers. She told her followers that she would be wearing her famous G-string for the match against Ranaka and told Ranaka that she might end up in the G-string after the match. Ranaka clapped back and said she was not afraid of the exotic dancer and called on Instagram followers to back her.

She wrote: “One thing I want know Grammers.... Who are you going with...? Are you #TeamManaka or #TeamZodwa” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manaka Ranaka (@manakaranaka) Followers have found the duo’s efforts hilarious and responded with: therealsimbulelemuleka wrote: “I can't wait for the fight😂you are both hilarious 😭.”

paulandelwa wrote: “I’ve cancelled all my activities for that day.” dearthandie wrote: “Sport Bet get in these I wanna see something.” madimetjashadung wrote: “I love both of you and i don't know who to stand with so pls don't kill each other 👏❤️🙌.”

charlee_hustle_ wrote: “TEAM @zodwalibram ALL THE WAY! 🙌She will leave you with generational scars 😂.” _slimdope wrote: “Team Manaka the whole time 🔥🔥.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manaka Ranaka (@manakaranaka) The two will go head-to-head in the ring at the celebrity boxing match at Ridge Casino, eMalahleni, in Mpumalanga, on October 22, as part of the Rise of Women in Boxing tournament.