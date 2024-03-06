Marc Lottering brings his ‘So I Wrote That Musical’ to the small screen

Marc Lottering’s "So I Wrote That Musical“ is coming to the small screen this month. The renowned comedian latest masterpiece masterpiece, which will debut on kykNET&kie at the end of March, is set to take audiences on a hilarious journey through his life adventures.

The show is a fusion of stand-up comedy and musical vibes as it centres around Lottering reflecting on his experience of straddling both worlds. "So I Wrote That Musical“ was first brought to life last year when it was staged in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban. It has since received rave reviews and now the rest of the nation will get a chance to watch Lottering’s comedic and musical showcase on their small screen.

“I’m very happy to be back in people’s homes,” Lottering said of the show’s kykNET&kie upcoming premiere. “It’s been too long.” Meanwhile, renowned South African blogger “That Something Guy” gave an honest review of Lottering’s “So I Wrote That Musical.” “As soon as he stepped into the spotlight, the hive erupted into a roar of laughter that barely subsided for the rest of the night.”

“From the opening line, Lottering had us hooked, weaving tales rich with uniquely South African metaphors, each more hilarious than the last.” He added that Lottering's material is a reflection of South African culture, drawing on familiar experiences and themes to the nation. “What sets him apart is his ability to transform these everyday narratives into stories that resonate universally,” the blogger said.

“Lottering's talent lies in finding humour in the mundane, allowing him to connect with audiences both near and far.” Meanwhile, the comedian is also showcasing his acclaimed Aunty Merle musical. He also took to X this week to post: “Wow. Yesterday was our very first screening of our filmed stage-musical AUNTY MERLE THINGS GET REAL. A truly magical experience 4 all of us! CAPE TOWN we hv 1 more screening on Sunday 10 March at the BaxterTheatre at 3pm.”