Thando Thabethe shows her funny side in ‘LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa’

Thando Thabethe is thrilled to join the illustrious cast of “LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa”, which is set to hit South African screens next week. The show is Prime Video’s first South African original, unscripted comedy series and Trevor Noah is set to be the show’s host.

The 30-minute six-part series will see renowned South African comedians and entertainers being pitted against each other as they battle to keep a straight face, while attempting to crack up their opponents. As part of the show, the first to laugh will lose. But the winner will receive a grand prize of R1 million, which will be given to a charity of his/her choice. Apart from Thabethe, “LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa” will also include various notable South African entertainers including comedians Jason Goliath, Tumi Morake, Robby Collins, Celeste Ntuli, Lasizwe Dambuza, Mojak Lehoko and Tumi Morake.

Moonchild Sanelly will also feature on 'LOL: Last One Laughing: South Africa'. Picture: Supplied They will be joined by actress Nomzamo Mbatha, musician Moonchild Sanelly and director Glen Biderman-Pam. Meanwhile, Thabethe, a powerhouse entrepreneur, radio personality and acclaimed actress, sees her participation in “LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa” as the latest triumph in her career. “Thabethe's competitive spirit is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats,” the show’s producers said.

Her participation in the show comes after recent wins at the 2023 South African Film and Television Awards (SAMAs), where she not only secured a nomination for Best Actress in a TV Drama but also clinched the coveted award for her stand-out role in “How To Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower”. She has also had roles on Netflix’s “My Dad The Bounty Hunter”, M-Net’s “Reyka” as well as on her reality show, “Unstoppable Thabooty”. Thabethe also commands the airwaves as the host of her weekday radio show “Drive with Thando on 947”.