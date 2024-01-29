While the start of a new academic year is a celebrated occasion for many families, for others it can prove to be a challenging ordeal. This is as many struggle to afford school fees, stationery, transport and even groceries.

But recently, acclaimed media personality Thando Thabethe and a 947 radio station listener helped a struggling Eldorado Park family return to school with dignity. The ordeal, which played out on Thabethe’s “947 Drive with Thando” afternoon radio show last week, was so emotional that it left Thabethe and her radio team in tears. The recent episode centred around an unemployed mother who is struggling to make ends meet for her four school-going children.

The woman, known only as Jane, came to the attention of Thabethe and her team, after her friend wrote into 947 and requested assistance in sending her children back to school. She explained that Jane was unemployed after being let go from her job at a BP fuel station. Jane is also a single mother, who has to raise her children alone after her husband died.

Following the request, Thabethe called Jane during the radio show, and she explained that she only wanted a pair of shoes and trousers for one of her children. She added that her kids were also without stationery, which meant that they couldn't do any work at school and that they had very little food to eat at home. Visibly distraught by the ordeal, Thabethe then offered to buy the boy’s shoes and a trouser. She also offered to buy them R2000 worth of groceries.

But another listener called in and pledged to purchase school uniforms and stationery for all four of the children. He added that his company would also provide the struggling family with R5000 worth of groceries for the rest of the year. Jane was so thrilled that she could barely to the donations, but added that this would be a huge help to her family.