Mark Wahlberg is amazing in underdog feel-good film, ‘Arthur the King’

Mark Wahlberg returns to the big screen this week with “Arthur the King”, a family-friendly film bound to capture the hearts of audiences everywhere. The Hollywood actor’s last two movies, “Me Time" and "The Family Plan", went straight to streaming.

But as the Oscar-nominated star resurrects his movie career, his latest role will see him play second fiddle to a scrappy street dog dubbed Arthur. The action adventure film, which is based on an incredible true story, is a tale of friendship, determination, victory, loyalty and testing the limits, all reaffirming why a dog is man's best friend. In “Arthur the King”, Wahlberg plays professional adventure racer Michael Light, who, over 10 days and 700km, forges an unbreakable bond with the dog during a crucial moment in his life.

His canine co-star is superstar dog Ukai and the 52-year-old actor admitted to developing a strong bond with the pooch while shooting. The cast of ‘Arthur the King.’ Picture: Instagram. He recently told People magazine: "Oh my God, I tried to bribe the trainer to sell me the dog. I offered her whatever she would want. But, of course, that bond is not something that you can separate. I just fell in love with him." Directed by Simon Cellan Jones, “Arthur the King” is based on adventure racer Mikael Lindnord’s 2016 biographical book "Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home."

The cast also includes Simu Liu ("Barbie"), Nathalie Emmanuel ("Fast X") and Ali Suliman ("Jack Ryan"). It centres on the racer who is desperate for one last chance to win. He convinces a sponsor to back him and a team of underdog athletes for the Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic. This team includes a man with an injured knee, a self-centred teammate, a woman who doesn't display any emotion, and Michael himself, who is about to age out of the competition.

But as they are about to start the race, Michael sees the street dog following them everywhere they go, even in scenarios where it seems impossible for him to show up. Eventually, Arthur becomes their inspiration as the team pushes their limits and rid themselves of personal pride to work together. Film critics believe that “Arthur the King” will make audiences want to go along for the ride as they cheer the characters on during their bid for victory.

The movie’s feel-good factor also has a strong moral, redemptive worldview as it teaches the importance of assisting those who are in a weaker position. “Arthur the King” follows in the footsteps of poignant offerings, including "A Dog's Purpose” and Channing Tatum's "Dog." It remains to be seen how this movie will perform, with this being the first time that Wahlberg has taken up such a role during his career.

Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu and their canine co-star Ukai. Picture: Instagram. But he does anticipate that the movie will be well received. “You're going to laugh, you're going to cry, you're going to cheer, and then you're going to go out and adopt a dog,” he told online publication Aleteia. Wahlberg has previously played a quirky firefighter, a famed boxer, a master thief and a detective.

As he adds "real-life adventure racer" to his filmography, there is little doubt that the actor is perfect for the physically demanding role as he is a fitness fanatic. As it necessitates an impressive physical condition, it is something that the athletic dad-of-four has achieved. But this pulse-pounding role did take a physical strain on Wahlberg.

"It was good until I busted my knee on day one," he recently told the online publication MovieWeb. "You always just want to look the part. I always feel like if I can be believable, as a guy who can kind of go out there and run an adventure race, then I'll do the man justice,” he was quoted in the publication as saying. “But after I tore my knee, it was just like, everyone else was worried that we were going to shut down the movie, I was going to have the surgery. And Mikael was like, 'No, this is what it's about. You have to go through all of this pain and the suffering’.”