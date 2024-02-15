Matthew Mole to headline Kirstenbosch’s ‘Summer Sunset Concert’

“Summer Sunset Concert“ South African musician Matthew Mole is gearing up to steal the show at the popular “Summer Sunset Concert” in Kirstenbosch this weekend.

The gathering is the perfect celebration of music, summer and good vibes, with the breathtaking Table Mountain as the backdrop for the concert. The acclaimed musician made waves back in 2014 by becoming the first local artist to rock the South African iTunes charts with his debut album "The Home We Built." Mole repeated this impressive feat with his sophomore album, "Run," in 2016.

And in 2019, he unleashed yet another album titled "Ghost," followed by a string of singles in 2020. This includes the smash hit "Keep it Together," which snagged him the prestigious Record of the Year award at the 2021 South African Music Awards (SAFTAs). Fast forward to late 2023, and Mole dropped his fourth album which featured 13-tracks and was seen as a further elevation on his artistic journey.

The musician’s fans are now buzzing with excitement to listen to his songs live, as well as the chance to catch a glimpse of Mole in the flesh. Event organisers have reminded attendees that the concert will take place, come rain or shine, and that no refunds will be offered. The Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden also does not guarantee the validity of tickets purchased from third parties.

In addition, children under the age of six do not require a concert ticket. The concert is also a completely non-smoking events. Where: Kirstenbosch, Cape Town.

When: Sunday, February 18. Gates to the concert area open at 4pm, but the event officially starts at 5:30pm. Cost: Tickets cost between R250 - R350 and can be purchased from Webtickets. Whiskey tasting. Picture: Freepik. Whisky experience

Whisky enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend as they will be offered a bespoke experience which is expected to be nothing short of intoxicating. The James Sedgwick Distillery in Wellington will offer attendees whiskey in its purest form, crafted with precision and passion. Nestled in the heart of Wellington in the Western Cape, the distillery proudly stands as the sole commercial one of its kind in Africa.

It is also a beacon for whisky aficionados, giving them the opportunity to witness first-hand the alchemy behind this beloved alcoholic spirit. As part of the event, intimate tours will be offered to up to 20 guests at a time, and it promises to be insightful experience from start to finish. Upon arrival, attendees will be greeted with a welcome drink, setting the tone for what lies ahead.

From there, it will be time to delve into the heart of the operation. From raw materials to distillation and maturation, every step of the whiskey-making process will be laid bare before guest’s eyes. They will be able to feel the anticipation build as they witness the transformation from grain to golden nectar. This will be guided by seasoned experts who live and breathe the craft. But the real treat awaits at the end of the tour – a whisky tasting like no other.

And if you’re in the mood for a snack, visitors can indulge in a whisky paring. Sample dish pairings include crisp apple chips, smoked beef, smoked salmon or snoek, and sweet pairings of 70% dark chocolate mousse and pumpkin pie. These will all be expertly paired with Bain’s Three Ships, Whisky Bourbon Cask Finish, and Three Ships Whisky 5 Year Old Premium Select.

Each of the food paring will perfectly fit the distinctive flavour profiles of the whiskies. Where: The James Sedgwick Distillery, Wellington. When: February 16, 17, 23, 24 from 10am.

Cost: Tickets cost R250 - R350 and can be purchased from Webtickets. The Love, No Labels party is open to people from all walks of life. Picture: Instagram. Love, No Labels With the month of love set to continue throughout February, a unique Valentine’s Day party will be held in Cape Town this weekend.

The Love, No Labels event will be a queer gathering, where people from all walks of life are invited to attend. The gathering will be presented by Amateur hours, and is set to be a celebration of love, as well as a fundraising event for a student mini series. So whether you're single, taken or anything else, this event is for you.

Organisers explained that attendees will be provided with a ribbon upon entry, which will indicate their relationship status. This will include if they are single, taken, in a complicated situationship or just not interested in any relationship. Those who belong to any sexual orientation are also welcome to attend. The event is only open to those over the age of 18. So regardless of your love status, come and dance the night away with loved ones, as you also get the opportunity to meet new and interesting people.