Mbongeni Ngema’s life story told through music and dance production, ‘Black’

Renowned South African playwright, composer and director Mbongeni Ngema’s latest production, ‘Black’, will premiere at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Place, in Gauteng, from September 14 to 17. ‘Black’ tells his life story through the medium of music and dance.

With a cast of 30 performers, dancers and a 10-piece band, Ngema takes the lead as the artist, using the power of performance to share his personal journey and experiences. Coincidentally, the premiere of ‘Black’ follows the recent screening of "Sarafina!" at the Cannes Film Festival. “Sarafina!” is a 1992 film based on Ngema's 1987 musical of the same name, which centres on students involved in the “Soweto Uprising”.

The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 1992 and starred renowned artists such as Miriam Makeba, Whoopi Goldberg, Leleti Khumalo, John Kani, Mbongeni Ngema and Somizi Mhlongo. “I am excited to be, once again, performing at the Theatre of Marcellus and Sarafina! being released worldwide and featured in the classic category of The Cannes Film Festival for the second time was the cherry on top,” said Ngema, in a press statement. Ngema will take audiences on a nostalgic journey with iconic songs such as “Stimela SaseZola”, “Freedom is Coming Tomorrow” and “Woza My Fohloza”, which are loved by many South Africans.

In addition to the classic tunes, Ngema will also perform songs from his new EP titled “Thina Bant' Abamnyama”. The EP touches on the frustrations of black people caused by the lack of leadership in government, corruption and non-service delivery. He said: “I will also be performing songs from my new EP for the very first time. The audience will be blown away with a variety of music, from mbaqanga to struggle songs and love songs. It will be a feast of good music, dance and storytelling.”