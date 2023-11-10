Mean girl alert as scandalous confessions drop and loyalties are tested in ‘Selling Sunset’ season 7

WARNING: This story contains season 7 spoilers. For those who missed it, “Selling Sunset” season 7 has dropped on Netflix and it is trending as one of the top SA shows on the streaming platform.

Created by Adam DiVello, the series centres on the personal and professional lives of the real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group, which is run by twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim. Streamers are not only thrust into the highfalutin lifestyles of the agents, who look like they are fresh off the catwalk, serving soft life goals with their luxury homes and cars, but they also get a front-row seat to some of the most grandiose mansions in LA. Let’s just say when it comes to high-end property, the sky is the limit. And just when you think you’ve seen it all, they surprise you every season.

The success of this reality show is the strong female cast. With so much oestrogen in the office, clashes are par for the course. Over the seasons, fans of the series have witnessed how cliquey things can get, especially when situations devolve into catfights and sides have to be picked. Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim in season 7 of ‘Selling Sunset’. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 While Jason and Brett try to maintain the peace by pointing out that everyone in the group is family, dysfunctional as they may be, it isn’t enough to quell the brewing storm.

Up until season six, Christine Quinn was the thorn in almost everyone’s side. Her only ally before she left was Chelsea Lazkani, who joined in season 5 and is still with the group. This season, Chrishelle Stause, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Nicole Young, Bre Tiesi (Nick Cannon’s 8th baby mama) and Mary Fitzgerald return as the principal cast, along with Chelsea. With Heather Rae El Moussa heavily pregnant when the series was filmed, she only appears in a few frames.

And the messy drama of season 6 remains despite the attempts by some of the ladies to get the rivals to let bygones be bygones. Let’s just say, not everyone was feeling the kumbaya spirit. Here’s the tea on what went down so far while we await the reunion episode. Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani in season 7 of ‘Selling Sunset’. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Chelsea threw a huge masquerade bash for her 30th birthday. She has been alluding to wanting a clean slate with Bre but her constant stirring leaves Bre wary.

More so, when Chelsea befriends Cassandra Dawn, a new agent from another agency, while the girls are on a leisure trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Cassandra claimed to know Bre but her sentiments were not reciprocated. As such, Chelsea, spotting an opportunity to work on Bre’s last nerve, asks Jason to consider hiring Cassandra for the brokerage.

Meanwhile, Chrishelle faced obstacles at every turn. While trying to keep things from turning awkward at the office now that she and Jason have split - she’s with G Flip and he is dating Marie-Lou Nurk, a 20-something model - it snowballs into just that. Marie-Lou, clearly insecure about Chrishelle, accuses her of being unfriendly. As much as Chrishelle tried to reason with her, she lost her cool when Marie-Lou twisted her words. Not one to get involved in catfights, Emma fell out with Nicole, who accused her of being a social climber.

She hit back saying: "Is that a joke? Of all the things you could call me… 'Social climber?' "Tell me I dress like a hoe. I'll take it. But a social climber? I built my own stairs. Thank you, Nicole." Chrishell Stause and Bre Tiesi in season 7 of ‘Selling Sunset’. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Truth be told, Nicole does tend to put her foot in her mouth often, especially since she’s not fully recovered from Chrishelle’s slanderous comments.

But she bit off more than she could chew once again as Chrishelle rose to her BFF Emma’s defence. The situation got ugly fast, especially in Cabo, where Amanza unwittingly incurred the wrath of Chrishelle, too. As for Mary, she is in a much better place after stepping away from any management responsibilities. Sadly, what was meant to be a joyous occasion for her and hubby Romain Bonnet turned into a devastating one when she had a miscarriage.

Every season has to end with a big celebration and this one is no different as they toast to the grand opening of the new LA offices of The Oppenheim Group. Jason spared no expense with the expansion, much to Brett’s frustration, but he pulled it off with everyone, including the agents from the OC offices singing his praises. The last episode ended with Bre walking off after a heated exchange with Cassandra and then Chelsea.

Of course, viewers are dying to know what really went down with Michael B Jordan. Just to fill streamers in, Chrishelle playfully asked the ladies which celebrity they would sleep with and Amanza said: “Michael B. Jordan”. Bre added: “I could do that, and I’ve done that.” She went on to say that she had slept with all her favourites.