Unfortunately, the much-anticipated 'Higher Tour' won't be happening as expected. Even though fans were looking forward to seeing the charming “Home” singer in South Africa, recent updates tell us that the show has been cancelled (for now) due to unexpected issues.

Originally, Big Concerts teamed up with 947, 702, KFM 94.5, and CapeTalk to create a musical experience that was supposed to be really special. The plan was for Bublé to perform at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, on April 16 and 17, and then at the SunBet Arena, Time Square, on April 19 and 20, 2024. Unfortunately, these dates are now on hold. Big concerts took to their Facebook page: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Michael Bublé shows scheduled for April in South Africa have been postponed.

“We will share the rescheduled dates as soon as possible.“ Fans were left disappointed and tagged all their family and friends in the comment section who was clearly preparing to sway the night away with Bublé. However, others shared suggestions for the month instead.

@Lizzete Terwin commented: “I hope its nothing too serious.. Him and family are all well. Can't wait for new dates..” @Jimena Desevo suggested: “Please can we get Taylor Swift and Paramore 🥺🥺🥺” While @Anthea Abby Hartnick also wrote: “Jimena Desevo Please!!!! Or Paramore can come on their own as well😁”