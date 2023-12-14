Minnie Dlamini pays tribute to Zahara: ‘We shared a beautiful bond of sisterhood’

As the news sinks in, many celebrities are paying tribute to the fallen star.

It’s been a few days since the untimely death of award-winning musician Zahara .

One such personality is Minnie Dlamini, who took to her timeline to share a heart-warming tribute.

“My heart is so sore 💔 Not only was she an incredible talent but she had a heart of gold!,” said Dlamini.

Adding that Zahara was one of the few people who reached out to her when she was going through a rough patch.