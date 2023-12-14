Minnie Dlamini pays tribute to Zahara: ‘We shared a beautiful bond of sisterhood’

It’s been a few days since the untimely death of award-winning musician Zahara.
As the news sinks in, many celebrities are paying tribute to the fallen star.
One such personality is Minnie Dlamini, who took to her timeline to share a heart-warming tribute.
“My heart is so sore 💔 Not only was she an incredible talent but she had a heart of gold!,” said Dlamini.
Adding that Zahara was one of the few people who reached out to her when she was going through a rough patch.
“I remember her being one of the few people that reached out to me to check if I was ok amidst my drama. We shared a beautiful bond of sisterhood that I will forever cherish ❤️.”
She continued: “2023 started with a legendary loss and it’s decided to hit our industry again!!! Rest in power, and thank you Bulelwa for your indelible contribution to music 🕊️.”
The Afro-soul artist passed away on December 11 after being hospitalised last month.
"It is with heavy hearts and deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend, Zahara," read a statement from her family on Tuesday, December 12.
Her memorial service is currently being held at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng until 2pm.
Watch the memorial.