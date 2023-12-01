Miss World SA’s damaged crown has been replaced

Miss World South Africa Claudia Mashego will be wearing a silver crown, adorned with Swarovski crystals, after the original one was damaged. The 24-year-old medical doctor’s original crown, known as “Peo”, was damaged during her crowning celebrations, Algoa FM reported.

"Peo," translating to "seed" in Setswana, carries cultural and symbolic significance as it signifies beauty and growth. Meanwhile, details about the damage to the original crown, crafted by NQ Jewelry in Soweto, remain undisclosed, as "Peo" is currently being restored. The beauty queen from Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga walked away with the title at the end of October, after being crowned at the glittering ceremony by Miss World 2021, Karolina Bielawska.

She is now is set to represent South Africa at the Miss World finals in India this December. Mashego consistently keeps her fans in the loop about her Miss World SA journey. Ahead of the finale, she took to Instagram to share her heartfelt gratitude for reaching this significant milestone.