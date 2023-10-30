Claude Mashego wins Miss World South Africa

The past weekend was a busy one, with South Africans having several celebrations. Besides the Rugby World Cup, there was also the Miss World South Africa inaugural pageant at the State Theatre in Pretoria. Hosted by Minnie Dlamini, the pageant finale was a success, with Claude Mashego crowned as the winner.

Before the finale, Mashego took to Instagram to express her gratitude for making it that far. She said: “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. I’m grateful to God for years of hard work finally paid off. I’m grateful to my family, friends and each one of you who have been rallying behind me and encouraging me to keep going. “Thank you so much, and I love you all❤️ I have done my part, and now all that is left is for the will of God to be done. All things are working for my good.”

Little did she know that after that statement, she would become the first Miss World South Africa under a new franchise holder. Mashego was crowned by Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska. Although she has not released a statement regarding her win, she has been re-posting congratulatory messages on her Instagram stories.

People also commended Carol Bouwer, the licence holder of Miss World South Africa. “Indeed the State Theatre was suited for the PLAY that this pageant was, I cannot believe people internationally were watching this. Good thing the Bokke won, otherwise, I wouldn’t have been able to sleep,” commented @barryhallward. Motheo Mokoto, who made it to the Miss World South Africa top 12, also thanked Bouwer for the opportunity.