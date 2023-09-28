Missy Elliott gives DJ Uncle Waffles her flowers on US tour

American rap star Missy Elliott surprised the 23-year-old amapiano DJ, who was on a tour in New York.

Internationally acclaimed amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles received a personal visit from Missy Elliott as she ended her US tour .

@MissyElliott captioned a video she posted on X: “@unclewaffffles big up👽🛸👋🏾 i went to see her play her set the other night & she always be snappin on the DJ tip she smash up da place🔥🔥Hopefully big tingz soon🙌🏾.”

Uncle Waffles and her followers were chuffed by the post as Missy Elliott, 52, hints a future colab.

She shared the post and replied: “Thank you soo much for coming what a beautiful way to end my tour! 🥺♥️.”