Missy Elliott gives DJ Uncle Waffles her flowers on US tour

Internationally acclaimed amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles received a personal visit from Missy Elliott as she ended her US tour .
American rap star Missy Elliott surprised the 23-year-old amapiano DJ, who was on a tour in New York.
@MissyElliott captioned a video she posted on X: “@unclewaffffles big up👽🛸👋🏾 i went to see her play her set the other night & she always be snappin on the DJ tip she smash up da place🔥🔥Hopefully big tingz soon🙌🏾.”
.@unclewaffffles big up👽🛸👋🏾 i went to see her play her set the other night & she always be snappin on the DJ tip she smash up da place🔥🔥Hopefully big tingz soon🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/VXwRIkCqMi— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 26, 2023
Uncle Waffles and her followers were chuffed by the post as Missy Elliott, 52, hints a future colab.
She shared the post and replied: “Thank you soo much for coming what a beautiful way to end my tour! 🥺♥️.”
Thank you soo much for coming what a beautiful way to end my tour! 🥺♥️ https://t.co/GnpHpiCzfL— Waffles🐉 (@unclewaffffles) September 27, 2023
@ProGIsTheName wrote: “Waffles getting a shout from THE MISSY ELLIOTT man? Goals 😭👏🏾🔥”
@TumiZwane18 wrote:“Ma’am the way your raps could kill on Amapiano 🤯😩🙌🏾😍.”
DJ Sbu also snuck in his moment with DJ Waffles, armed with his usual promo opportunities with his Mofaya energy drink in hand.
Uncle Waffles recently shared a clip of herself dancing on top of the decks at her NY show, where she performed to a crowd of 3k people.
She headlined her first ever international “curated” show on Friday, September 22, at Great Hall, Avant Gardner in New York
Her Instagram post read: “2 years ago I had 3k followers, today I curated a show in New York with 3k people. I have so much to say, so many people to thank you. 🥺thank you guys soo much. For loving me ❤️.
“My team, 🥺thank you endlessly @kreative.kornerr @kai_inthekut @zeus.omega @bieence @linda_makhoba @unclesmiith @v_live @creativeartistsagency
“And to my litchi, in a number of days you created magic , thank you🥺 @litchi_hov ♾.”