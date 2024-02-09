‘Moana 2' to hit the big screen in November

Disney's “Moana” sailed to box office success, bringing in $680 million (about R12.463bn) worldwide. This animated adventure, beloved for its engaging story and catchy tunes, continues to make waves on Disney+ with over 1 billion hours streamed last year.

While it was a rocky 2023 for Disney at the box office, CEO Bob Iger has announced plans for a sequel. This decision comes after several Disney films, including "Wish", "The Marvels", "Haunted Mansion" and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny", struggled to find their footing. While Disney faced challenges, Pixar's "Elemental" managed to recover from a slow start. Despite the setbacks, "Moana" remains a shining beacon of success, encouraging Disney to set sail for another adventure.

Walt Disney Animation Studios shared on Youtube: “Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. “Directed by Dave Derrick Jr with music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina, “Moana 2” opens in theatre on November 27.“