‘The Voice SA’ finalist Armand Joubert promises to hit all the right notes at upcoming show in Durban

Pop artist Armand Joubert promises to hit all the right notes as he gears up to perform at the Rhumbelow Theatre in Umbilo this weekend. Joubert, who was a finalist on season two of the popular singing competition “The Voice SA”, has earned himself a reputation as one of the country’s leading pop artists.

“I’m extremely grateful for ‘The Voice SA’. It has truly given me the platform of a lifetime to follow my dreams. “The journey has been amazing and I’m grateful that I’ve become an artist in my own right and that people resonate with my music,” said the “Sit Op My” hitmaker. Joubert’s upcoming show, “I’m Viral”, stems from when he exploded in popularity on TikTok for his debut Afrikaans hit, “Met Jou Klere Af”.

The single reached 2.8 million views a month after its release and was viewed over 3.3 million times on TikTok. “I decided to call the show ‘I’m Viral’ after I went viral for the very first time in 2023 with my first Afrikaans song ‘Met Jou Klere Af’. This show takes audience on my journey to success.” The Mpumalanga-born hitmaker started his musical journey at the age of five and has since drawn inspiration from international artists like Queen, Adam Lambert, Prince and Lady Gaga.

“I'm Viral” is set to showcase Joubert’s incredible vocal skills as he belts out popular international songs like “Purple Rain” by Prince, “Somebody To Love” by Queen and “Ray of Light” by Madonna. This is over and above his own songs. In this solo show, Joubert promises to takes audiences on his journey from a little boy in Witbank to a leading South African musical star.

“If you’re a fan you can definitely look forward to my original music like, ‘Met Jou Klere Af’, ‘Sit Op My’, ‘Burning Fire’ and many more,” Joubert said. “If this is your first time watching my show you’ll also discover that I love to do songs by iconic artists that have had an influence on me like Queen, Madonna and Prince.” Audience can expect a performance as unique as he is, with Joubert’s over-the-top fashion and five octave high range vocals.

“I don’t think that there’s anyone else that can do what I do the way I do what I do. I’m unique and I always give my audiences their money’s worth,” he said. During his career, Joubert has been selected as the opening act for some of SA’s top artists. This includes the likes of Prime Circle, Nicholis Louw, Nadine and Mango Groove among others.

He has also had sold out shows at Barnyard theatres across South Africa and other venues around the country, but this will be the first time he performs in KZN. Aside from Joubert’s Durban performance, his 2024 career plans include touring the country and focusing on a new album. “I’m so excited and grateful to do what I love. I will be doing lots of shows and touring across the country. I will also be working on a new album which will be an Afrikaans album,” he concluded.

Where: Rhumbelow Theatre Umbilo. When: February 10 -11. Show times vary. Cost: R160 at Computicket or call Roland Stansell on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]. Booking is essential.

Drakensberg Boys Choir The Drakensberg Boys Choir. Picture: Instagram The Drakensberg Boys Choir has started the new year off with a brand-new repertoire. 2024 marks the school’s 57th anniversary and to celebrate, the “Drakies” (as the youth group has become affectionately known as) are set to serenade their fans with their extraordinary musical talents with weekly concerts.

Drakensberg Boys Choir School executive head, Dave Cato, said: “I have often given thought to what it must have taken for the school's founders to establish a world class choir and highly functional school in such a short period of time. “Having a clear vision obviously played a major part but the pioneering spirit, drive and sheer grit maintained over a period of years would have ensured that the dream was realised. “What a privilege for nearly six decades of Drakie-boys to be part of a world class choir while enjoying a unique educational experience in an exquisite mountain setting.”

Where: Drakensberg Boys Choir School, Winterton, KwaZulu-Natal. When: February 14 at 3.30pm. Cost: R180 - R220 via Webtickets.

“Bulletproof” Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert. Picture: Instagram Join Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert at Sweet Waters Church for their latest action comedy. Directed and choreographed by the irrepressible Daisy Spencer, the hilarious production is a survival guide to living in South Africa.

“Anyone who comes from Durban can testify that when the going gets tough, we’re not surprised - that’s just another day in KZN,” said Bobbert. Where: Sweetwaters Church, Amanzimtoti. When: February 14 at 7pm.