Moonchild Sanelly marks her return with new single ‘Scrambled Eggs’

South African musician and artist Moonchild Sanelly, is back with a new single. “Scrambled Eggs”, which was produced by Johan Hugo, is the lead track off Moonchild’s upcoming new studio album, which will be released later this year.

The song celebrates the happy return of the musician, who originally gained recognition abroad thanks to her self-described future-ghetto-funk style. She has since released two acclaimed solo albums and collaborated with a wide range of artists, among them Beyoncé, Ghetts, Major Lazer, Gorillaz and Wizkid. Commenting on the inspiration behind the song, she said: “When I started staying in the good hotels, I noticed how the world is obsessed with avo and eggs for breakfast. It became a thing … you get avo and eggs for breakfast at the good places.

“My writing recently has been me at my most humble, and ‘Scrambled Eggs’ is me reminding everyone: ‘By the way, I am that b***h!’. “I’m a multi-passport artist travelling the world in custom designs and doing it all on my terms. And I’m really f***ing proud of that,” Moonchild said. The music video was directed by Jabu Nadia Newman and was shot in Johannesburg.

A statement explained that the song is “an action-packed, chaotic and carefree caper – and a celebration of female-led business empires – styled by Chloe Andrea Welgemoed and featuring costumes by South African designers, Siyababa and Sihle Masango and inspired by Johannesburg's cutting-edge style and playfulness”. Moonchild, whose real name is Seneziwe Sanelly, added: “The ‘Scrambled Eggs’ video marks my arrival at the beginning. It’s the beginning of being in that space, this new world that this crazy, amazing, powerful, beautiful gang of absolute muthaf***ers built together. “This world contains everything I’ve ever worked for … These are my people, and this is our superhero moment.”