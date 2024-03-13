Moshe Ndiki serves plenty of personality as the host of ‘Ready Steady Cook South Africa’

Moshe Ndiki has just added more to his plate. The multi-talented celebrity, who recently became a father to twins boys, will also be hosting a brand new game show set to air on S3.

Produced by Primedia Studios and Anele Mdoda’s Rose and Oaks Media, the local version of “Ready Steady Cook” is a fast-paced cooking game show that sees two teams go head-to-head to create mouth-watering dishes in just 20 minutes. With 260 episodes in the making, the show is set to spice up weekday TV viewing from March 18 at 7pm. Adapted from the long-running BBC show, “Ready Steady Cook South Africa” will see the home cooks being split between the “Red Kitchen” and “Green Kitchen”, each team will be led by a top Mzansi chef.

The teams will receive five randomly selected food items that they will need to turn into a simple yet mouth-watering winning dish. Once the clock stops, the studio audience will vote to determine the episode’s winning team. The well-known chefs who will show off their incredible skills are celebrity chef Lorna Maseko, “MasterChef South Africa” winner Kamini Pather, award-winning Soweto-born chef Wandile Mabaso and popular food TikToker Fehmida Osman-Latib, among others.

Mdoda describes the show as a “potjie”, mixed with everything that makes for good television. “While the dramatic battle between Team Red Tomato and Team Green Pepper is packed with suspense, it’s also sprinkled with star power and non-stop fun. “Simultaneously, the show addresses a nagging question many viewers grapple with every day: ‘What’s for dinner tonight?”

She added: “We’re thrilled to have Moshe as the on-screen coordinator of all the magic and madness cooked up by the two competing teams. “From his call centre days creating content that made the entire country laugh from their bellies to his food trucks that spoke directly to our bellies, Moshe is the perfect balance of sugar, salt, flavour and heat… funnily enough, everything you need to make a stellar dish.” What makes the show even more entertaining is that the two home cooks are related somehow. They’re either family members, friends or business partners from the same profession or even share a hobby.