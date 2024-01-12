Mpho Popps is a riot as the host of ‘Most Ridiculous’ this February

Get ready to laugh as “Most Ridiculous” makes its triumphant return to South African TV screens in February. This season, Mpho Popps will tickle the funnybone as the host of the show.

Expect reactions, stories and banter from stars who will be sharing their thoughts on the funniest clips from the internet. The celebrity guests include Robot Boii, Faith Nketsi, Sol Phenduka, Celeste Ntuli, Farieda Metsileng, Lasizwe, Simone Pretorius, Prev Reddy, Shannon Esra, Radio Raps and Khanyisa Jaceni, ensuring a diverse mix of talent and humour. "I am beyond thrilled to be the host of the new season of Most Ridiculous. South Africans are in for a wild ride of laughter, and I can't wait for them to join us on this hilarious journey,” said Popps.

Dillon Khan, vice president of Comedy Central, said Popps was chosen as the host because he was naturally funny and guaranteed to keep viewers entertained. "We’re excited to have Mpho Popps orchestrate the laughter for this season with a stellar line up of talent from all corners of South Africa to laugh at all the funnies people provide the internet with. “Someone being kicked in the groin still looks funny for the millionth time, plus some new ways to make us laugh out loud. Get ready for a season that will leave you in stitches!"