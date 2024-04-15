Mpho Popps, Vafa Naraghi and Marc Lottering were the big winners at the 11th Annual Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards

Mpho “Popps” Modikoane, Vafa Naraghi and Sifiso Nene were some of the biggest winners at the 11th Annual Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards. Held over the weekend at Gold Reef City’s Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg, the ceremony saw some of Mzansi’s most celebrated comedians awarded in categories such as stand-up comedy, comedic writing and content creation.

Modikoane, who was also the event’s host, won the coveted Comedian of the Year Award. Naraghi received the Breakthrough Act of the Year Award and the Sauce of the Year Award, presented by Mrs. Ball’s. Nene was also one of the night’s biggest winners as he received the Best Solo Show Award for his “Baby Mama Drama” comedy segment as well as the Joe Mafela Award.

Other winners at the prestigious comedy awards included Robby Collins, who walked away with the Headliner of the Year Award; Callum Hitchcock, who won the Savanna Newcomer Award and Kagiso Lediga, who received the Best Comedic Writer Award. Meanwhile, industry veteran Marc Lottering won the prestigious Hall of Fame Award and Costa Carastavrakis was the recipient of the upLiFTing Comedic Content Award. South African insurance company King Price was also awarded with the Funny is Funny Award for their Generating Gees advertising campaign and the Bioscope Sundays won the Best Comedic Show/Festival Award.

Each winner received a Waldo trophy as well as a R10 000 cash prize. The event kicked off with Mojak Lehoko, who was also the writer of the awards show. He warmed the crowd and set the comedic tone for the evening under the theme, Don’t You Just Love South Africa!

Attendees were also entertained by Modikoane, who opened the show and highlighted South Africa’s recent triumphs on the global and local stages, with shout-outs to the likes of Grammy Award-winning musician Tyla and Dricus du Plessis, the first South African to win an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) championship. Another memorable moment during the ceremony was when Alfred Adriaan awarded Lottering with the Hall of Fame Award. This recognises the Cape Town-born comedian’s immense contributions to the industry over the decades. Lottering has written over 20 one-man shows and created three critically acclaimed musicals.