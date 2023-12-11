Mzansi applauds Kelvin Momo for ‘well-curated’ album

Kelvin Momo (real name Thato Ledwaba) has shaken Mzansi once again with his third studio album titled “Kurhula”, which means “peace” in Xitsonga. Taking to social media on Thursday, December 11, Momo announced that he would be dropping the album at midnight.

“My third studio album dropping midnight - can’t wait for you all to hear it, thank you to everyone involved (heart emojis)”, he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thato Kelvin MomoSa (@kelvinmomo_) Quickly after his announcement, he went viral with many music lovers posting and commenting on how they cannot wait for the new release. Momo is known to release beautiful and “well-curated” music and it came as no surprise that he was trending. Fans of the amapiano star stayed up at night to be the first ones to listen to the album when it dropped.

“Kurhula”, which is a 27-track album with captivating vocals and sweet melodies, features artists like Sjava, Mashudu, Babalwa M, Cooper SA, Stixx, and more. “The first beat dropped and I knew that ke album of the decade”, wrote one user on X. “How consistent can you be for all your albums to have no skip? Kelvin Momo is GOATED”, wrote another user.

A third commented: “Enough time has passed, this is Kelvin Momo's best work.” A fourth wrote: “The only thing you’ll run out of when listening to Kelvin Momo is your sound volume, this guy doesn’t miss!” Man . I can’t wait for the Kelvin Momo Drop 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ — Solomzi Thandubuntu (@Solphendukaa) December 7, 2023 The 29-year-old Soweto-born artist is one of the most significant amapiano figures who has made a big impact in mainstream music ever since the genre exploded.

He is a leading light of “private school amapiano”, a variation of the genre that employs elements of jazz, deep house and lounge. Earlier this year, Momo received a follow from Canadian rapper Drake on Instagram leaving both him and his fans excited. He also went to onto X to share that Drake had also sent him a DM which read: “You my friend are from another planet. Listen to you like a religious experience.”