Tyla gives props to her SA ‘brothers’: Kelvin Momo, Nasty C and Kabza De Small

South African born pop star Tyla recently joined Apple Music's Zane Lowe to chat about her life-changing song, “Water”. During the interview, the global sensation also spoke about her brand-new single and album. She also took the opportunity to give her South African musician brothers a shout out.

The international pop star, whose real name is Tyla Laura Seethal, still has everyone and their mama vibing out to her current Top 10 hit and, just four days ago, she released her new single, “Truth or Dare”. She said: “‘Water’ was so fun to make. I just feel like I've worked on my sound so much these past years while working on the album, so making this type of music is easy for me.” “Whenever I make something that I'm excited about, I want to drop it same time,” the 21-year-old added during the interview.

“But there's a lot of times where I learned that being patient is important because I notice that once I wait and I spend more time on certain things, I always come up with something better”. She also explained to Apple Music how the track changed her life. “It's so crazy how a song can change your life like this. It's beautiful. It's so exciting,” she said.

“I'm so happy that people are loving the sound, coming from home. So yeah, I'm excited to see where it goes from here.” The popstar also confessed that her global success has not really set in and that she often forgets that her new-found fame means that there are certain things that she isn’t able to do. “I think I'm trying to acknowledge it. It doesn't feel real as yet, to be very honest.

“A lot of the times, I'll just be doing what I usually do, and then my team has to remind me, ‘You can't do that anymore’. So, I'm kind of adjusting to it. “I'll still have to get used to this whole change.” Tyla, who has already collaborated with Summer Walker, Travis Scott and Marshmellow, to name a few, explained in the interview that working with such big names felt “surreal”.

“I love that I'm able to also share my sound with other artists, bigger artists, and share their audience. “Collaborating is my favourite. I love working with new people. When I was working on my album, I was travelling literally the world and working with everybody. “It's cool that I get to now work with the big names that I've always been watching my whole life.”

Championing her fellow South African musicians, Tyla said she enjoys listening to Kelvin Momo, Nasty C and Kabza De Small. “I always listen to Kelvin Momo. He's an amapiano producer. Everyone should listen to him. I'm listening to Nasty C, Kabza De Small. There's so many amazing artists out here in South Africa,” she said. Tyla’s self-titled album is currently available for pre-save.