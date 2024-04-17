Mzansi Magic has left social media users and viewers of “Uthando Nes'thembu” curious after posting a picture of popular polygamist Musa Mseleku with his 4 wives, Nokukhanya MaYeni Mseleku, Busisiwe MaCele Mseleku, Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku, Mbali MaNgwabe Mseleku and an unknown woman. The picture, similar to many family portraits of Mseleku and his wives, features the polygamist sitting down and holding hands with the unknown woman with his wives standing behind them.

It’s either fifth time is a charm, or more meets the eye. Stay tuned for more tonight from 19:00 on #MzansiMagic. pic.twitter.com/MsrQnfHSl2 — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) April 16, 2024 Mzansi Magic captioned the the X post: “When it comes to matters of the heart, Mseleku really doesn’t say tomorrow. It’s either fifth time is a charm, or more meets the eye. Stay tuned for more tonight from 7pm on #MzansiMagic.” Currently in its 7th season, the show has been hinting at Mseleku taking a fifth wife and, on April 1, Mseleku posted a picture of him and the woman, however, many thought it was an April Fool’s joke. The topic of Mseleku taking on a fifth wife has been rather contentious as some of the wives have threatened to leave the polygamist and the family if he went through with his goal of taking another spouse.

In a more recent episode, Mseleku was dining with the family of his first wife MaCele, and, after gifting members of her family, was given the go-ahead to take on wife number 5, much to MaCele’s dismay. Since the post, social media has been abuzz with many wondering if the woman in the picture could indeed be the long awaited number 5 or if it was another PR stunt to get the viewership figures up. Below are some responses from X users on the post.