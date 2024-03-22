Zolisa Xaluva and Lunathi Mampofu helm the new crime drama, ‘Code 13’

Multi-award-winning actor Zolisa Xaluva is ready to fight crime with his love interest in Mzansi Magic’s latest local production, “Code 13”. The gritty drama is set to premiere on the channel on Sunday, April 14.

Set in the heart of Joburg, Xaluva takes on the role as Bheki Ndlovu, a no-nonsense detective with a knack for connecting the dots and solving complex cases. Together with his team, he must recapture six of the city’s most dangerous criminals who escaped while in custody from a police van. According to a statement from the channel, the case presents Ndlovu with hurdles at every turn, but what makes it even more challenging is his love interest, Bongi Nkosi, played by “Fatal Seduction” star Lunathi Mampofu, who is also a fellow detective.

Lunathi Mampofu. Picture: Instagram He soon finds that striking a balance between his career and private life is easier said than done. Ultimately, the two set out on an action-packed adventure to catch the bad guys. Produced by Seriti Films, the series is filled with crime, corruption, and betrayal of the highest level.

“How to Manifest a Man” star Aluve Mjali also enters as Marcus “Mamba” Moagi, a highly skilled hacker and Primo Baloyi as Veli “Veja” Mohalanyane, who is deeply connected to the community, which makes him a reliable informant. Other cast members include Zikhona Bali as Azania, Saint Seseli as Patrick and Thami Mngqolo as Dr Pitso. “The big question is: Can Bheki trust his team of overqualified and egotistical law enforcers to recapture this group of dangerous escapees and expose a web of corruption that reaches the highest levels of power before the city descends into irreversible chaos,” read Mzansi Magic’s statement.