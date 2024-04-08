Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest tying the knot with childhood friend

Not too long ago, Cassper Nyovest had the internet going crazy with rumours of his supposed fake wedding. According to the grapevine, Nyovest had tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Pulane Mojaki, on March 16. But as it turns out, the joke’s on those spreading rumours; while the couple was indeed planning to walk down the aisle, it wasn’t quite on that particular date.

Despite the rapper’s firm denial of the leaked invitation, speculations ran wild, suggesting that the couple had indeed exchanged vows over the weekend, celebrating in the grandeur of a traditional wedding ceremony. Various social media users couldn’t help but share glimpses of the event, showcasing the radiant couple. Naturally, the court of public opinion, especially in Mzansi, had plenty to comment on. Some sceptics even voiced suspicions, claiming that there might be more to the story than meets the eye.

@joy_zelda said: “Something is off here 😏😏😏 Cassper Nyovest Pulane Thobeka.” Something is off here 😏😏😏



Cassper Nyovest Pulane Thobeka pic.twitter.com/eoA20JzGNM — IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) April 6, 2024 @joy_zelda expressed empathy for Thobeka Majozi, the rapper’s baby mama, acknowledging the damage caused to their relationship. “So Cassper Nyovest dated his baby mama Thobeka Majozi for years. Even has a son with her whom he loves so much. But they weren’t married or even engaged. The moment they break up, man doesn’t even take a year and he’s now getting married. Men 🙌💔 Pulane.”

So Cassper Nyovest dated his baby mama Thobeka Majozi for years. Even has a son with her whom he loves so much. But they weren't married or even engaged. The moment they break up, man's doesn't even take a year and he's now getting married. Men 🙌💔



Pulane pic.twitter.com/0VbLIyqJ7k — IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) April 6, 2024 But many followers also celebrated with the newly-weds on their new journey. @Mlu__N7 wrote: “I don’t get it why people are dragging Cassper Nyovest for marrying Pulane. Things change, just because in the past he said he would marry certain people and didn’t that doesn’t have to make him a bad person. “The man made his choice, and that should be respected. Congrats 👏🏻❤️.”

I don't get it why people are dragging Cassper Nyovest for marrying Pulane. Things change, just because in the past he said he would marry certain people and didn't that doesn't have to make him a bad person.



The man made his choice, and that should be respected. Congrats 👏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/TlG4U4dLDP — Mlungisi N (@Mlu__N7) April 7, 2024 @MissSizakeleM took to X: “I’m no fan of Cassper Nyovest or any celeb for that matter but this hate is tasteless just to say the least … he is starting a good thing with his partner … you should be congratulating them or just shush if you have nothing good to say … You Are Evil in this App hence nisokola so.” I'm no fan of Cassper Nyovest or any celeb for that matter but this hate is tasteless just to say the least..he is starting a good thing with his partner..you should be congratulating them or just shush if you have nothing good to say..You Are Evil in this App hence nisokola so pic.twitter.com/2VMiPR9vvU — SizaM (@MissSizakeleM) April 6, 2024 While @oscar_blaauw also gave his two cents: “I’m not a fan but love the fact that regardless the money and status Cassper Nyovest and Pulane opted to have a simple wedding surronded (surrounded) by both his and her family members rather than celebrities. “NO FLEX just umtshato wesintu surrounded ngabantu that matter✌”