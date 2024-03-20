Drake struck gold once again at his concert in San Antonio, Texas, at the Frost Bank Financial Center. This guy’s on a roll with fulfilling fans’ wildest dreams, all while rocking the stage on his “It’s All a Blur Tour”, where he’s teaming up with another goat J. Cole. In a viral video, Drake, 37, interacted with a fan holding a poster that humorously asked him to be her “Rich Baby Daddy" as a reference to his song ”For All the Dogs“ with Sexyy Red and SZA.

Forever the smooth talker, Drake responded with: “Well first of all, I don’t wanna offend your real baby daddy, but I would love to — first of all, get you out of the pit so we can put you somewhere safe like the VIP or some s...,” he told the fan. “Cause you can’t be pregnant getting bounced around. When I start playing some of these slappers, we can’t have you getting pushed around." I’m sure other concertgoers were wishing they were pregnant and holding a poster up because the generosity did not stop there, this was God’s plan (pun unintended).

Drake then offered the fan a gift as he said amid the crowd going crazy, “Second of all, I’d love to give you $25 000 (R470 000) so you can be a rich baby mama.” Drake sends a pregnant fan $25,000 after she held up a poster saying, “I’m five months pregnant, can you be my Rich Baby Daddy?” during his show:



“I’d love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama.” pic.twitter.com/bU9dqeuRc2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 17, 2024 Of course X users and fans alike went crazy. @gay_reactions commented: “Drake, I'm pregnant too!”

@yuhianka commented: “Well I’m gonna get pregnant, go to a Drake show, make a sign saying I need a rich baby daddy, get the 25k, then abort the baby. Easy money.” Well Ig im gonna get pregnant, go to a drake show, make a sign saying I need a rich baby daddy, get the 25k, then abort the baby. easy money — anni ☀️ (@yuhianka) March 17, 2024 “I mean if I gotta dress up like the certified lover boy cover, ima do it for $25k 😭,” wrote another. @Jideabasss wrote: “That’s why Drake is the goat 🐐”