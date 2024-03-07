Shane Eagle and high school sweetheart Nicole Swartz confirm pregnancy

Guess who's about to start a whole new chapter? It's none other than Jozi's power couple – Shane Eagle and his ride-or-die, Nicole Swartz. The two lovebirds recently dropped a bombshell by announcing that they were expecting their first child. The couple took to social media to share their good news with the world.

Swartz, bursting with excitement, posted a series of images on Instagram, showcasing her blossoming baby bump and a precious ultrasound picture of their little one. The photo that stood out the most is of Eagle embracing Swartz, his hands cradling her stomach. The announcement has sparked an outpouring of well-wishes from followers. Many have expressed their excitement and are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the newest member of the Eagle-Swartz family.

In her caption, Swartz shared her feelings of both excitement and apprehension about the journey ahead: “It's scary when things change, it's scary when things stay the same @shane_eagle,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole (@nikki_bubblezz) The daddy-to-be commented on the post and said: “So this what real love feels like!!! I’m over the moon and with You 2 every step of the way ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️” “My best friend since i was 13.”

@hey_s.hawty commented: “The Eagle nest is growing! 🥹❤️ I am so SOOOO happy for you guys! I’m even crying… holldddd onnnnn!!!” Bianca Jade Naidoo also congratulated the couple: “This is SO BEAUTIFUL ❤️🥹…Congratulations Niks & Shane🙏🏾” “Sobbing I knew it! So excited for you two, going to be the best Mom and Dad in the world ♥️♥️,” @sophiemilne_commented.