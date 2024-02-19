Transgender reality TV star Inno Matijane opens up about her journey

Renowned South African reality TV star, musician and socialite Inno Matijane has announced her transition as a transgender woman. And as her pronouns have changed to her/she, the “Way Ngingakhona” star recently took to social media to provide more details about the challenging process.

“After all the painful dysphoria I went through, and with the help of therapy, I can proudly say my pronouns are she/her, and I started transitioning on 4/02/24,” she recently wrote on X. Matijane took a break from social media during her transition. She stopped posting in July last year and only reappeared on her birthday on January 27. She is back and sexier than ever, with many of her fans showering her with love and well wishes.

Inno Matijane is proud that her pronouns are finally she/her. Picture: Instagram This included @phindile_mdanda who wrote on X: “Congratulations, Inno. I hope you're documenting every step and will share with us once you feel like you're ready to let us in. This is such a huge step, congratulations once more.” @karaboangel_ added: “Thank you for sharing your journey with us. There were a lot of painful moments. Confusing moments. Threatening moments and happy moments. I can say it wasn't an easy one. “But you got to where the journey took you. Congratulations, Inno. Unleash your full potential now and SLAY.”

Matijane’s transition to a transgender woman is a step forward to the life she’s always wanted to live. This is because she always saw herself as a female and even dressed as a woman. With many in the industry also thrilled that the South African star is now who she’s always wanted to be, the singer has also regained her confidence and is back to posting pictures on social media. This includes on her birthday post, in which she rocked a black dress with a thigh-high slit.