Tebogo Thobejane claps back at media for exaggerating her financial struggles

A household name from the TV soapie “Muvhango,” Tebogo Thobejane has spoken out about rumours about her financial woes. Following an alarming incident where her vehicle was targeted in a shooting while travelling with a friend and driver in Morningside, Thobejane decided to relocate to Dubai due to safety concerns stemming from death threats.

However, the transition to life in Dubai has not been without its challenges. Sources close to the actress have reported that she was grappling with the extravagant lifestyle and financial demands of living in one of the world's most expensive cities. In a now-deleted social media post Thobejane was vocal about the steep prices of everyday items in Dubai, like a burger priced at around R300. Despite her challenges, however, she's standing firm against what she deems to be media exaggeration, urging people to recognize her real struggles without adding unnecessary stress.

“I’m currently dealing with a lot as everyone is concerned about my survival and financial struggles. Let’s address this head-on. My life has been turned upside down, and my misery seems to be a popular narrative,” she wrote. “I never mentioned leaving the country, and this narrative needs to stop. After the trauma l’ve been through, I have the right to heal. “Rather than focusing on me, let’s address the issues in our country, where women are constantly being killed. But, if I’m struggling financially, donations are welcome,” Thobejane concluded.