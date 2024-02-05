Mzansi reacts to Londie London’s hijacked BMW: ‘Girl didn't know it was hijacked’

Londie London is at it again, stirring up the chatter in the town square. For the past few months, she’s been hitting the headlines, covering everything from baby daddy drama to some car chaos. The former “Real Housewives of Durban” star has found herself back in the spotlight after her ex, Sphamandla Mabonga, got caught up in a shootout saga at a nightclub in Sandton.

This time, London is making headlines over a hijacked BMW 330i that the police snagged. Rumour has it, this ride which was once flaunted on her social media last year when Mabonga handed over the keys after the car, was allegedly hijacked in KwaZulu-Natal. Londie London Reportedly Has Been Driving A Stolen BMW 330i Which Was Gifted To Her... pic.twitter.com/wb36Z1nRXE — RedLive (@RedLiveRSA) February 5, 2024 Furthermore, “Sunday World” reported that the impounding of the vehicle was confirmed by a source close to the police.

This revelation comes as authorities investigate Mabonga in connection to a shooting incident at Tempo Luxury Restaurant in Rivonia, Sandton. To add fuel to the fire, the news and gossip page “MDNews" decided to share X screen shots featuring an unknown man’s predictions of London’s downfall from early last year. In these statements, phrases like, “I’m giving her 8 months”, were thrown into the mix.

Haibo 😳 pic.twitter.com/65E9FzL65R — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) February 4, 2024 @NtebaliMasoabi said: “Not all glitters is gold.” While @Evidence_Shongw said: “😂😂😂 that’s enough time for an investigation to conclude.” Police have confiscated a hijacked BMW 330i believed to have been driven by Londie London.



The car, which is similar to the one she flaunted on social media in March last year, was allegedly hijacked in KZN and handed over to her by her ex-boyfriend, Sphamandla Mabonga. pic.twitter.com/emuWZ64Ypv — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) February 4, 2024 One user made a good point @DilotsaT adding his two cents: “Not sure why the blame is put on Londiwe by your commentators.

“Girl didn’t know it was hijacked and there’s nothing wrong with her dating a guy she thinks has his s*** together & loaded enough to help her live the life. Being wanted while you have kids, must be a blessing to her.” @Kgopotso_Pule shared a similar opinion: “I’d like to believe she was a beneficiary of criminal activities but not aware that the car that was gifted to her was actually stolen.” While @Katleho27209310 wrote: “That’s what these guys do knowing women’s cars are rarely thoroughly searched when stopped.”