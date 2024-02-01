Nadia Nakai and Fantana team up to form new DJ duo

Award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai is showing no sign of slowing down. Last year, the “Naaa Meaan” hitmaker launched her app, “Bragga World”, which gives fans an exclusive look into her life; launched a podcast titled, “40 Bars”; released her make-up range “@naked”; and, more recently, dropped her first AKA tribute single, “Never Leave”.

Now the multi-talented entertainer has announced a new musical venture. Nakai has partnered with her “Young, Famous & African” reality TV co-star, Fantana, to form a new DJ duo. Taking to Instagram she wrote: “New DJ DUO. @iamfantana. Guess our name?”

Nakai is a musical powerhouse in her own right so some fans are not sure this partnership will add value to her brand but others love the collaboration and suggested names for the new DJ duo. "DJ? No guys just make a song together please 😭😭😭," commented @reexo__. "they gonna take you seriously 😭😭 anyway Blondies on Deck👌🏾," wrote musician Bobby Bblanco.

“Best duo ever😍😍😍😍,” said @.dariel._. Some of the guesses for their name included, “Bad&Boujee”, “NaFanta”, “Fanta Orange” and “Fanakai” among others. Fantana, real name, Francine Nyanko Koffie, is one of Africa’s most famous female afrobeat and afropop artist.