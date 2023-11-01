Nadia Nakai launches ‘Hello Bragga’ podcast

Rapper Nadia Nakai is the latest South African celebrity to start a podcast. The “40 Bars” hitmaker recently shared the first episode, which is available on the “Bragga World” portal.

“EPISODE 1 of my Podcast HELLO BRAGGA is now available on my BRAGGA WORLD 🌍 portal! I interviewed @langamav where we spoke about career, family, love and loss. “Go check out the full episode out now! Link in my bio! Also a Pisces can miss me! 😂😂,” she wrote on Instagram. Singer-songwriter Langa Mavuso, who is the supporting act to the popular Boyz II Men on their SA tour, chatted to Nakai about star signs and how astrology plays a big part in interpreting certain moments of his life among other things.

Bragga World was formally launched at Tempo in Rivonia last Thursday with Nakai's friends, family and fans. For R3 a day, fans will get a close look into Nakai's personal life with exclusive content. On the website there are sections like Family and Friends, Travel and Lifestyle, Health and Beauty, Fashion, Music and Behind the Scenes.

On Instagram she thanked everyone who came out to support her launch. "Thank you to EVERYONE that came out to the Bragga World Launch! 💜 please do subscribe Link in my Bio! Thank you to Vodacom, Belaire, Schweppes and Redbull. 💜." Nakai's followers sent congratulatory messages on her new business venture.

Actress and TV presenter Minnie Dlamini commented: “Love you ❤️❤️❤️”, while fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee sent three purple hearts, the same colour as the dress he designed for Nakai to wear at the launch party, “💜💜💜.” Nakai is no stranger to creating content with her fans, the “Braggacy”. A few years ago, she had “Bossing up with Bragga” on YouTube, where she gave fans a look into her career.