Nadia Nakai teases second AKA tribute song

Rapper Nadia Nakai has dropped a snippet of another song from her upcoming Kiernan “AKA” Forbes tribute album. This comes in the wake of the iconic rapper’s death anniversary.

Saturday, February 10, marked one year since the “Mass Country” album maker was murdered outside the Wish Restaurant in Florida Road, Durban. Tributes from his family, friends and the “Megacy” - as his fans have become affectionately known as - have since been pouring in on social media. Nakai, who was in a romantic relationship with the multi-award winning rapper at the time of his death, took to Instagram to mark the occasion by giving fans a sneak-peak of a new song from her tribute album.

The untitled song features Grammy award-winning artist Zakes Bantwini and "Suited" hitmaker, Shekinah. In the caption she wrote: "Snippet Queen. 🕊️ @shekhinahd @zakesbantwini 🎵." Here are some of the song's lyrics that were released on social media: "Writing this to tell you how I feel. Never predicted the set-up, nah, really who would have thought, Bragga and Mega.

“King and queen, building a castle, we living the dream. Top floor, world is yours, you know what I mean. “We stole the show, we the baddest team, on row, we were stacking cheese, right or wrong, you were backing me. If anybody attack, I know you got me. “You had my hear from the start, at times when I needed you, you were never far, that’s who you are, big shot, superstar, punisher, finisher, anywhere, anytime, know that you forever mine, and I miss you.”

Fans are deeply impressed and moved by the emotional song. Many took to the comments to compliment Nakai on her growth as an artist, asking for her to release the full song as soon as possible. “awww ❤He taught you well you have really matured as an artist very good music,” said @jenny__makaya.