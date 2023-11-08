Nasty C gears up for iconic S.O.B.’s debut in New York

Nasty C has been the name on everyone's lips since his entrance into the hip-hop scene. His incredible talent and unwavering determination have earned him a special place in the hearts of Mzansi and beyond. His rising star power and global influence have opened doors to a significant milestone in his career – a debut performance at the iconic New York restaurant and live performance venue, S.O.B.’s.

It’s not just another gig; it’s a moment that underlines Nasty C’s ability to connect with a diverse and discerning global audience. Hailing from South Africa, his music has resonated with listeners not only in his homeland but also across the world. Now, he’s hitting the stage in the city that never sleeps, making his presence felt in the heart of the Big Apple.

S.O.B.’s, popular for hosting some of the biggest names in the music industry, has excitedly announced the star’s debut. The venue is hosting a free concert and Q&A with the South African hip-hop and Afrobeat star. This showcase not only attests to Nasty C’s rising star power but also offers fans and new audiences an opportunity to witness his magnetic stage presence and talent of the rapper and songwriter. @sobsnyc shared the event on their official page: “We’re stoked to have @nasty_csa this Wednesday, Nov 8th for a FREE concert and Q&A!🎙🌟 The South African hip hop & afrobeat star is hitting the S.O.B.’s stage for his first-ever concert in NYC🗽🔥”

S.O.B.'s, or Sounds of Brazil, has a storied history of hosting some of the most iconic names in the music industry. Over the years, legends like Kanye West, John Legend, Erykah Badu, J.Cole and D'Angelo have graced the stage of this iconic venue. It includes South African icons Hugh Masekela, Dorothy Masuka and Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens. What makes these performances particularly significant is the light they shine on S.O.B.'s reputation as a platform that welcomes both established and up-and-coming artists.

Additionally, Nasty C was recently spotted in Nigeria, to do collaborative work with Nigerian rap artist, Odumodublvck (pronounced o-dou-mo-dou-black). WE DON WORRY NASTY FOR NAIJA NO BE SMALL. 😂😂😂



EBUKA 😂🔥#EZIOKWU pic.twitter.com/4OVuYqzYde — EZIOKWU (@Odumodublvck_) November 6, 2023 @lumilionrez wrote: “Love how y’all making him feel at home ! Big up ODUMODU 🐐❤️” Love how y’all making him feel at home ! Big up ODUMODU 🐐❤️ — Evian is Active 🛐 (@lumilionrez) November 6, 2023 @boybizzy07: “Finally we don hijack Nasty C 😊 Ebuka Nigeria 🇳🇬 🇿🇦”