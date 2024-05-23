Independent Online
Thursday, May 23, 2024

Netflix has secured the rights to air 50 Cent's documentary, ‘Diddy Do It?’

P Diddy and 50 Cent. Picture: X

P Diddy and 50 Cent. Picture: X

Published 2h ago

It's hard not to get caught up in the P Diddy saga these days; it reminds us of the time when the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case grabbed everyone's attention.

One celebrity who's been particularly vocal about the situation is rapper 50 Cent.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, has been openly sharing his thoughts on the numerous sexual assault allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, often posting his opinions on Instagram.

In the latest news, Netflix has picked up the distribution rights for 50 Cent’s new documentary, “Diddy Do It?”

This project aims to shed light on the sexual assault allegations against the music mogul.

And with such a catchy title, it’s already piqued curiosity.

According to reports, 50 Cent's documentary has secured a spot on an OTT platform, marking a significant step in bringing the allegations to a broader audience.

This news broke on the same day that 50 Cent faced his sixth sexual assault charge, this time from a former model who accused him of drugging and assaulting her back in 2003.

TMZ sources say there was intense competition over the documentary, with numerous streaming services and broadcast networks showing interest.

X user @IamEliRacks commented: “I'm not sure what puff did to 50 cent. But his retaliation is on elite. Lol.”

@lawrencehandyjr commented: “Totally thought he was just joking but nope he really the man you don’t wanna beef with.”

— Lawrence (@lawrencehandyjr) May 22, 2024

@2_Tees joked: “He thought taking him shopping was going to save him.”

While @tarrerdome49ers wrote: “No one can ever say: @50cent is not a finisher or closer!!! If he gets you on the ropes' tell the trainer to throw in the towel!!!”

