Netflix has secured the rights to air 50 Cent's documentary, ‘Diddy Do It?’

It's hard not to get caught up in the P Diddy saga these days; it reminds us of the time when the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case grabbed everyone's attention. One celebrity who's been particularly vocal about the situation is rapper 50 Cent.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, has been openly sharing his thoughts on the numerous sexual assault allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, often posting his opinions on Instagram. In the latest news, Netflix has picked up the distribution rights for 50 Cent’s new documentary, “Diddy Do It?” This project aims to shed light on the sexual assault allegations against the music mogul.

And with such a catchy title, it’s already piqued curiosity. According to reports, 50 Cent's documentary has secured a spot on an OTT platform, marking a significant step in bringing the allegations to a broader audience. This news broke on the same day that 50 Cent faced his sixth sexual assault charge, this time from a former model who accused him of drugging and assaulting her back in 2003.

TMZ sources say there was intense competition over the documentary, with numerous streaming services and broadcast networks showing interest. 50 Cent sells Diddy documentary to Netflix after massive bidding war “Diddy Do It?” pic.twitter.com/FZFr5lXF3Z — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) May 22, 2024 X user @IamEliRacks commented: “I'm not sure what puff did to 50 cent. But his retaliation is on elite. Lol.”

