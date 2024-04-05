Nina Hastie recently admitted to being a fan of ‘Monk’ but she isn’t the only one

Okay, so everyone has their guilty pleasure when it comes to what they binge-watch. I’ve admitted to some questionable choices in the past. But have you ever been too embarrassed to admit to watching a certain series?

Earlier this week, comedian Nina Hastie shared a video Instagram post, where she said: “What is your guy's comfort show? “This is mine and apparently, it is very embarrassing cos I recently found out that it is also my sister’s boyfriend's favourite show. I didn’t know there was another human being on earth that watched this show. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Hastie (@thatninahastie) “I love it so much (chuckles). It’s like ‘Scooby Doo’ for adults, who wouldn’t love this?

“It’s a jungle out there, give me Monk any day, all day, every day…” After laughing while listening to her post, I confessed to also being a fan in the comments section Now, if you haven’t watched this show, ever, I would suggest giving it a go. But please be warned, this show aired 22 years ago. So it is now deemed a classic.

Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub) in a scene from the comedy drama, 'Monk'. Picture: Supplied That said, if you enjoy a quirky, old-fashioned whodunit, you will take a shine to Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub). A former homicide investigator with the San Francisco Police Department, his life changes after the death of his wife Trudy. His grief-stricken state worsens his obsessive-compulsive disorder to the point where he, through a series of events, ends up consulting for the department as a private investigator.

He is aided by his feisty trusted nurse and assistant, Sharona Fleming (Bitty Schram), who is a single mother to a young boy, Benjy. From season three, he gets another assistant, Natalie Teeger (Traylor Howard), who is also a single mom. Every episode centres on Adrian being brought in to help on a complex case and, despite his OCD setbacks, he is able to solve it, much to the surprise of Captain Leland Stottlemeyer (Ted Levine), the head of the San Francisco Police Department's Homicide division.