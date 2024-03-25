Nomcebo Zikode aims to spread hope with new single, ‘Izono Zami’

Hot on the heels of her single, “Inkanyezi”, South African singer and songwriter Nomcebo Zikode has dropped another potential chart-topper. The Grammy award-winner’s highly anticipated single, “Izono Zami”, delivers a message of hope and resilience.

A statement explained that the track “takes listeners on a spirit journey and explores humanity's vulnerabilities and enduring faith in ‘uBaba’ (spiritual guide)”. Listen below: The renowned local musician added in the statement that she uses her music to be honest and transparent about her vulnerabilities.

“While I am someone who is known for my deep spirituality, I also experience challenges and problems like everyone else.” “I get frustrated, I sin, I am not perfect. What keeps me going is my unwavering faith in God, and if I have one wish, it’s that this single gives listeners across the world hope and belief that things will get better if you lean on Him,” said Zikode. “Izono Zami” fuses a vibrant rhythm with uplifting lyrics as Zikode’s soul-stirring vocals are effortlessly blended with traditional sounds and modern beats.

“When the music comes from your heart, people don’t have to understand each and every word for them to resonate with it,” she believed. ‘Jerusalema’ collaborator Nomcebo Zikode. Picture: Supplied The single also gives fans a taste of what’s to come on her upcoming album. “‘Izono Zami’ is also a prelude to my upcoming album. This will be my gift to the world.”