Grammy award winner Nomcebo Zikode attributes success to humble beginnings

Durban - Grammy award winning artist, Nomcebo Zikode, has attributed her successes to her humble beginnings which shaped her into the winning star that she is. Zikode, 38, was speaking at her home-welcoming ceremony hosted by the Durban Creative Industry and the eThekwini Municipality at the King Shaka International Airport on Thursday.

She said that her successes are evident that it is possible for other South Africans as well. “I am hopeful that what has happened to me is evidence to other young children out there, that it is possible to be big, regardless of where you come from. All that matters is where you are going. It is important for us to love ourselves, take care of ourselves and love the kind of work that we do. “We all come from different backgrounds which have presented different opportunities for each of us, so I call on everyone to make the most of their talents. You can become the Nomcebo Zikode or the Zakes Bantwini of tomorrow,” she said.

She said that life presented many challenges while she was growing up, and she was able to overcome them. Grammy award winner Nomcebo Zikode at King Shaka International Airport. Picture: Khaya Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA) “My background has shaped me into becoming the person that I am today. Growing up the way I did and church practically being my second home, it made me see the world differently and inspired me to work hard in order to uplift myself, family and my home. “Coming from a poor background made me more cautious as well, because maybe if I had grown up in a wealthy home, I probably would have done things carelessly. So I always made sure that I did things accordingly, such as refraining from alcohol and drug consumption,” she said.

She said winning the Grammy award came unexpectedly and was by far her biggest achievement. “Many musicians all over the world would love to get a Grammy, so for me to receive it and be the second woman in South Africa after Miriam Makeba really means a lot to me, but of course that does not mean this is the end of Nomcebo. There is still more music that I still need to give people,” said Zikode. A neighbour of the artist, Henry Blose, 72, who travelled all the way from Hammarsdale to welcome her said that he was proud.

“I am here to celebrate Nomcebo. I am very happy to see one of our own putting us on an international map. She grew up in front of me and throughout her childhood I could tell that she was destined for great things because of how humble, respectful and hard working she has always been. I pray that she unlocks other greater heights. We are proud of her,” he said. Zikode, from Hammarsdale, a township in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal province claimed her spot as a Grammy award winning artist at the 65th instalment of the awards, hosted in Los Angeles on February 5. She received her accolade alongside Durban's KwaMashu-born singer and record producer Zakhele 'Zakes Bantwini' Madida, together with Johannesburg's flautist and composer Wouter Kellerman, for their hit single "Bayethe" released in 2022. She officially became the second woman in the country to bring home the prestigious award, after the late legendary Mariam Makeba.

In the earlier stages of her career, Zikode worked as a backup singer for many local artists, including the late Deborah Frazer and Nhlanhla Nciza. She became a household name when she was featured on Master KG's chart-topping single "Jerusalema" released in 2019. The song went on to become #1 on Billboard Music charts and on Apple Music charts. In 2020, she released her debut album titled Xola Moya Wam, which contained popular songs "Xola Moya Wam" and "Bayabuza".