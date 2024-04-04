South African actress and humanitarian, Nomzamo Mbatha, is “swimming in a sea of thankfulness” after receiving not one but two awards at the 2024 Cultural and Creative Industries Awards (CCIA). The inaugural awards ceremony took place at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday, March 30. The awards aim to recognise and appreciate the outstanding contributions made by SA’s top and leading creatives in the various creative sectors.

The noble local and international film star took to Instagram to share her gratitude and said that there is no greater feeling than being honoured by her “own people”. The actress won in the category Best International Act for an Artist Representing South Africa and her team at “Shaka Ilembe” took home the award for Outstanding Television Drama. “I hardly win and I am terrible at this receiving thing, so please bear with me … these are new feelings I’m feeling of sheer pride and gratitude,” she said.

She continued: “We often only celebrate the unit of measure that’s set by West … but there is absolutely no greater feeling than being seen and honoured by your OWN PEOPLE. I am swimming in a sea of thankfulness.” Mbatha gave thanks to , Zizi Kodwa, the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, as well as the adjudication and judging panel. "And all who continue to shine a light on my work and little me. I will always remember this feeling 💛,“ she ended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha (Nxumalo)🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) Grammy Award winner, Tyla who made a special trip to SA for the awards ceremony, was also one of the night’s big winners. The “Water” hitmaker took home the award for Best International Act. During her acceptance speech she said: “Hellooo Everybooody ... I’m so happy to be home guys. The last time I was home was Christmas, yoh! I am so happy to be here with everybody celebrating all the creatives. It’s so important guys.

“I’m so proud of our creatives and amapiano music. Amapiano has done so much for South Africa, and I am so happy to be one of the artists to represent us overseas. “I just want you guys to know that when I’m overseas, people love South Africa. They love our accents, they love our dancing, our music, everything that is South African is loved, so I just want to encourage everyone to be authentic to themselves. “Being South African is a flex, it’s gonna always be a flex. Thank you guys for all the support, South Africa. I feel the support when I am overseas and travelling and doing what I am doing. So thank you so much,” she said.