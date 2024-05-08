Ntsiki Mazwai slammed for trolling Tyla

Ntsiki Mazwai has faced the wrath of the “Tygers”, as Grammy Award-winning musician Tyla’s fans are affectionately known, after she commented on the “Water” hitmaker’s rapid rise to stardom. She recently took to X to write: “This girl is exposing a lot about the industry. Sho Majozi was also famous with these white managers too…”

This caused many to come to the musician’s defence, including @I_am_Bucie who commented: “Comparing Tyla to Sho Madjozi is insane. The levels are different, target market is not even the same.” @DrMarv3l added: “Ive never seen a much dedicated hater like you Ausi Ntsiki. I mean u just hate with a passion.” @Desertchyld also posted: “Honey, Tyla is managed by a company called Africa Creative Agency - 100% black owned by a lovely black couple. They are African-American and have been living in South Africa and the US for over 20 years interchangeably. They’re not white. Their names are Colin and Yvette Gale.”