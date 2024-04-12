Palesa Tembe remembers her sister Anele, 3 years after her tragic death

Television presenter and actor Palesa Tembe paid tribute to her sister Anele Tembe on the third anniversary of her passing. Anele died in the early hours of Sunday, April 11, 2021. She fell to her death at the upmarket Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town. Her sister Palesa paid tribute to her and shared that her life was flipped upside down when Anele died.

🕊️ 11/04/2021 pic.twitter.com/ZX2B0Kh2FW — Palesa Tembe (@PaliTembe) April 11, 2024 As much as she was known to be the late AKA’s partner, Anele was also a foodie and chef. She attended the Jackie Cameron School of Food and Wine where she enrolled for an 18-month-long cookery course between 2018 and 2019.

During this time, Anele was also accepted to join the school's work placement segment at The Test Kitchen in Cape Town. In a Q&A section under the school’s website, she had said that culinary school had taught her responsibility, how to be independent, and to step out of her everyday comfort zone. “Chef Jackie’s teachings changed my life in the sense that I humbled myself in the kitchen environment and out of the kitchen. They also changed my perspective – that individuals do things differently and one should be open-minded to learning,” said Anele.

Earlier this year, the Durban Girls College and the Tembe family opened a library in honour of her. Before joining culinary school, Anele was a Durban Girls’ College alumna who loved reading and acquiring knowledge. Her father Moses told the “Daily News” that family members were determined to honour her memory. He said they had came together as a family and taken the decision to embark on the library project.

Moses added: “Integrity. Courage. Respect. Empathy. These are the school values that Anele chose to live by. I know without doubt that Anele would be so proud of this achievement. “Anele brought much light into our lives and to the lives of everyone who knew her. We believe this special legacy project will shine a light on the very essence of Anele’s spirited personality – one who lived, loved, and shared her life with all of us so generously.” At the time of Anele’s death, she was engaged to AKA. Renowned author Melinda Ferguson will be releasing a tell-all book on them titled, 'When Love Kills: The tragic tale of AKA and Anele'.