Patrick Bangoy showcases sustainable art at his latest exhibition

There are many artists out there but the one thing that sets them apart is how they communicate with the environment. We live in a world where humans have caused serious damage to the environment, which contributes to global warming.

Everyone has a responsibility to play their part in saving the planet and local artist Patrick Bongoy is using his talent to save the planet. In his latest exhibition “Ebbing”, at the historic Spier Wine Farm, Bongoy highlights the importance of sustainability by turning trash into art. “In my understanding as an artist, in my understanding of the world, Earth is a blank canvas that has been given to human beings to imagine and to create – and to make it better for us to live on,” the artist said.

Patrick Bangoy art. Picture: File. He gives new life to discarded materials. Rubber appears to be widely used in his work, symbolising the direct pollution and destruction that comes from its creation, as well as the social, political and economic issues stemming from it. “I use the material, translated into whatever I create, as a language of hope and movement,” he says. By making art from waste, Bongoy hopes to inspire others to be able to save the planet the best way the can.