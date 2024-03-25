Penny Ntuli: 'I’ve decided not to renew my contract with Gagasi FM'

Social media sensation and radio personality Penny Ntuli has revealed how she took a tough decision to quit her presenting job at Gagasi FM. This time of the year marks the radio shuffle season where radio line-ups are set to change with listeners waking up to a few new voices on certain shows and broadcasters being offered new contracts to sign.

Having joined Gagasi FM in 2022, Ntuli has taken to social media to announce that she will not be renewing her contract for the upcoming season as she was offered a fee she was not happy about. In a lengthy post, she revealed receipts of her resignation letter and new contract offer. The new contract offer shows an amount of R711,98 per Sunday show that will run for 3 hours. “It’s been an amazing two years there. I am grateful to be considered as one of the talents that have been given an opportunity to showcase their talents once again in the new season on your platform.

“However, the salary of R2 800 per month on my offer letter or contract is not something I can sustain my life with.” “Allow me to go out there ngiyongqongqoza kweminye iiminyango ngyobheka amanye amathuba omsebendzi azokwazi ukungiph amandla okukwazi ukunakekela izingane zasekhaya ezingibhekile (to knock and look for better opportunities that will help feed my family) hence I ask that my contract be NOT renewed. “I do however trust that you’ll bring in the best talent on air as per usual,” Ntuli wrote, in response to the new contract offer.

After announcing the news, there has been an outcry on social media. "Is there someone who still gets paid this much?" asked one user. "Gagasi FM? In what world does it make sense for Penny Ntuli to be offered a renewed contract with a salary of R2800.00 pm? The qualifications she has and all the listenership she brought to your station, this is the kind of 'thanks' she gets?" asked another user.

A third wrote: “You can't deny Penny Ntuli's influence and numbers. This is an insult shem!” In a recent interview with the “Independent on Saturday”, Ntuli said her experience with radio has been really beautiful. She said on commercial radio, the iron is hot, but she keeps learning every day. “I am becoming what I wish I had growing up, that person who’s already there telling me while I am still hustling that it can still be achieved.