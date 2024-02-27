Performing in London has inspired Cassper Nyovest

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest is in London, making friends and boss moves.
The “Solomon” album maker recently took to Instagram to write about his time overseas.
“London has been super clean so far. I’m inspired to get back on the grind again and work on some more moves in the UK,” he wrote.
Nyovest headed to London last week for a special guest performance at the O2 Academy Islington, as part of the Shockolate Show 2024.
The four-hour long concert featured a fusion of African sounds and, this year, Nyovest was the show’s special guest performer.
Watch video clip of Nyovest’s performance.
After the sold-out live show, the “Shockolate” hitmaker and founder, Rotimo, took to his Instagram page to write, “WHAT A NIGHT @shockolateshow! What a show!
“This isn’t a Grammy speech yet and I want to thank God in advance for that too but for now, first and foremost thank you God, my beautiful woman @agi_queenie and my beautiful mother @rosalineogunro!! Love you beyond any words or actions ❤️❤️❤️...”
He continued to thank Nyovest as well as others who pushed hard to participate and make the event a success.
“@casspernyovest and the whole team for pushing through barriers to be with us where most would’ve just turned their backs on us. We’ll never forget that.
“Thanks to every single person who was genuinely out there to support us on this great night. As long as God gives me life, we will get BIGGER & BETTER and deliver arenas and stadiums. #ShockingTheWorld #ShockolateShow.”
Watch video below: