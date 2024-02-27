Performing in London has inspired Cassper Nyovest

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest is in London, making friends and boss moves. The “Solomon” album maker recently took to Instagram to write about his time overseas.

“London has been super clean so far. I’m inspired to get back on the grind again and work on some more moves in the UK,” he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) Nyovest headed to London last week for a special guest performance at the O2 Academy Islington, as part of the Shockolate Show 2024. The four-hour long concert featured a fusion of African sounds and, this year, Nyovest was the show’s special guest performer.

Watch video clip of Nyovest’s performance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shockolate Show (@shockolateshow) After the sold-out live show, the “Shockolate” hitmaker and founder, Rotimo, took to his Instagram page to write, “WHAT A NIGHT @shockolateshow! What a show! “This isn’t a Grammy speech yet and I want to thank God in advance for that too but for now, first and foremost thank you God, my beautiful woman @agi_queenie and my beautiful mother @rosalineogunro!! Love you beyond any words or actions ❤️❤️❤️...”