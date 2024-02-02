Cassper Nyovest forgives his haters: ‘I realised that there’s no point’

Award- winning rapper, Cassper Nyovest, who recently found his salvation, took to X to forgive all those who have trolled him over the years. The “Solomon” album maker explained that there was a time that he also fought with detractors on the app, but has since realised that it didn’t make him feel any better about himself or take away his insecurities.

He posted: “I used to fight a lot on this app. I wanted to make people feel the pain they made me feel and I wanted to belittle them. “I realised that there’s no point. 1 It doesn’t please God. 2 It doesn’t take my insecurities away. 3. They are God’s children too, they might be lost, bitter and mean but he loves them too.” I used to fight a lot on this app. I wanted to make people feel the pain they made me feel and I wanted to belittle them. I realised that there’s no point. 1 It doesn’t please God. 2 It doesn’t take my insecurities away. 3. They are God’s children too, they might be lost,bitter… — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) February 1, 2024 The born-again Christian added that he had forgiven everyone who threw jabs at him.

“I love you and I pray God softens your heart so you feel for us. We are people!! I know we look like super heroes but we are just human beings and we hurt, just like you. “I know this tweet isn’t gonna change anything but it’s just energy I want to put out. I seek to please God, ONLY! More love !!! Less maragaraga!!!” Fans who are loving the rapper’s new outlook on life took to the comments to back his thoughts.

@BSpecial_One wrote: “The spirit of discernment is working in your life. This is followed by such peace instead of always fighting and being triggered on this app. Fighting with people that need healing. Pray for them and move on, never worth your energy. Keep your chin up 👑.” The spirit of discernment is working in your life. This is followed by such peace instead of always fighting and being triggered on this app. Fighting with people that need healing. Pray for them and move on, never worth your energy. Keep your chin up 👑 — BonganiDa-SpecialOne (@BSpecial_One) February 1, 2024 “There you have nailed it, Grootman. I love your current attitude. Just do your thing and ignore the negative energy. All the best,” wrote @AbelLebeko. There you have nailed it, Grootman. I love your current attitude. Just do your thing and ignore the negative energy. All the best. — TheMessenger (@AbelLebeko) February 2, 2024 @MjTbow commented: “GROWTH! You've really shown how change is really inevitable and you became the change and allowed yourself to LET GO and LET GOD.”