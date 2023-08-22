Pieter-Dirk Uys is far from reaching his ‘Sell-By Date’, so stop asking when he’s retiring

Pieter-Dirk Uys continues to master the art of blending humour, political insight and societal reflection to captivate audiences. His work transcends entertainment as he offers audiences a platform to engage with important and thought-provoking issues.

This is evident in this latest theatrical work, “Sell-By Date”, which carries forward this tradition, inviting audiences to explore societal issues through his lens. Featuring Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout and a host of other characters, “Sell-By Date” premières at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino theatre on Thursday, August 24, and runs until Sunday, September 10. “ ‘Sell-By Date’ is a reflection of the news of the day. I have to talk about the reality of the BRICS summit, and of course, Evita Bezuidenhout, who is a member of the ANC.

“She cooks for reconciliation. So she's very upset because all the BRICS people have decided to bring their own chefs to Johannesburg and Tannie Evita wanted to make the bobotie for everybody, but now she can.” Uys, an active figure in live theatre since the late 1960s, addresses the question of retirement that he often faces due to him being 77. He says that he'll stop performing when the person asking the question dies.

“I said to this one lady, okay, darling, I promise, I will stop the day you die. Never say that question again,” recalls Uys in between the chuckles. Uys shares that his knee transplant and the process of recovery were significant factors in shaping the content of the show. He narrates his journey of returning to the stage after the knee transplant, which made him question whether he had reached his sell-by date as a performer due to the challenges he faced, such as stumbling on stage.

The show also delves into the broader societal context of the pandemic and its effects on people's lives. “The show is very much influenced by the fact that I've had a knee transplant. And it's been a long process of coming back into action and having to do exercises. And I suddenly thought that was my sell-by date. Will I ever be able to do a show again? “So there's also the reality of having a wardrobe which has 40 years of costumes, 40 years of wigs and shoes and all the characters I've been doing in my work and most of them have reached their sell-by dates.

“During the lockdown, I started sorting out costumes and sending boxes to the SPCA shop, which is what I also do on stage. In the show, Uys also questions whether South Africa's democracy has reached its sell-by date. “‘Sell-By-Date’ also has something to do with the politics of South Africa. Have we pushed our democracy into its sell-by date?

“And, frankly, democracy is never perfect. So let's come to terms with the fact that we've got to do our own homework and sort things out. “And we've got elections coming up next year. So get your ID book ready because that election might be the last chance for us to look after our democracy as we should do on a daily basis. “So let's hope our democracy doesn't reach its sell-by date. And everything that's going wrong in our country can be fixed.”

Sell-By Date. Picture: Supplied Through his performance, Uys aims to get people to confront their fears while reflecting on the political landscape of South Africa. He believes that laughter, particularly through humour, can serve as a powerful weapon to address fear and engage on important societal issues. “I try to make people take a deep breath and laugh, but not at the jokes. They laugh at their fear. Fear is big in this country.

“Then, you hear people just say, ‘don't talk to me about politics, I don't want you to know,’ and that's when the fear becomes 20 feet high. And you'll never confront it. Fear is small but very lethal, it can kill you. And the greatest weapon is a weapon of humour.” Uys recently released “The Mandela Rainbow Honeymoon”, the second edition of his book series, “One Man Show”. The first volume of the series, “The Black and White Years”, holds a special significance for him.

Uys mentions that pupils in schools are now performing the characters he portrayed in his shows back in 1981, during apartheid. “The characters I portrayed in many of my performances are now prompting questions from students about why politicians were involved in a show like that during such a tumultuous period in South Africa's history. “This interaction with the younger generation allows history to come alive in the classroom and bridges the gap between past and present. I'm very excited about that.”

Both books are available for free at http://www.pdu.co.za/. Tickets for “Sell-By Date” are available at Webtickets from R150 to R250. Kim Blanche Adonis. Picture: Supplied “My Fellow South Africans”

When: Theatre on the Square When: Until September 2. Written by the playwright Mike van Graan, the show presents a collection of sketches, both new and updated, chosen to satirise and shed light on South Africa's complex socio-political landscape.