Pitch Black Afro released from prison after 3 years for killing his fiancée

Thulani Ngcobo, aka Pitch Black Afro, was released from prison on August 18, after three years in prison for killing his fiancée, Catherine Modisane. The Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “He benefited from the special remission of sentence. He was serving 10 years’ imprisonment of which five were suspended for a period of five years with effect from 19 June 2020.

“Capable homicide is amongst the offences covered by the special remission of sentences. There are no conditions to his release as his sentence has expired.” In June 2020, Judge J du Plessis sentenced Ngcobo to 10 years in jail, saying he would serve an effective five years. At the time, the hip hop star had already spent one year and five months in custody while awaiting trial.

The Star reported the killing took place on December 31, 2018, after a drunken night out with friends at a lodge in Yeoville. An altercation occurred between Ngcobo and Modisane, during which she allegedly slapped him and he retaliated by pushing her forcefully. This resulted in a severe head injury for Modisane.

“His denial that he assaulted the deceased in any way is so improbable he cannot be believed,” the judge was quoted as saying by the publication. “I cannot find beyond reasonable doubt that the accused intended to kill the deceased. They were both inebriated, he reacted with overly drastic violence.” The judge added Ngcobo should have reasonably foreseen his actions could be fatal and, as a result, he negligently caused Modisane’s death.